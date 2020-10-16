TV Adaptation of “Americanah” With Lupita Nyong’o Will No Longer Happen at HBO Max

The screen adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie‘s award-winning “Americanah” on HBO Max, starring Lupita Nyong’o, with Danai Gurira writing and serving as showrunner, will no longer be moving forward.

The decision to not proceed with “Americanah” was made after Lupita dropped out because of a scheduling conflict. The coronavirus pandemic shut down all production in March. The delays caused by the shutdown have scrambled the schedules of A-list talent who are usually booked a year or so in advance with little wiggling room, Variety reports.

The show had received a 10-episode straight-to-series order at the streamer last year. The 10-episode series was scheduled to star Lupita Nyong’o, Zackary Momoh, Uzo Aduba and Corey Hawkins, and writer, Chinonye Chukwu will direct the first two episodes.

In February, Lupita was hosted to dinner with everyone from the entertainment industry, with the Oscar winner sharing her plans for the series, including the fact that she’ll be learning Igbo and pidgin.