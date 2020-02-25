Connect with us

Chimamanda hosted Lupita to a Night of Fun & Laughter for “Americanah” | See all the Photos

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Ahead of the adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie‘s “Americanah” into an HBO limited series, the author hosted lead actress and executive producer Lupita Nyong’o to a night of fun in Lagos.

Lupita was hosted to a dinner with everyone from the entertainment industry, with the Oscar winner sharing her plans for the series, including the fact that she’ll be learning Igbo and pidgin.

Present on the night was everyone, including Olu Jacobs, Joke SilvaRichard Mofe DamijoD’BanjBetty and Sonny IraborFemi KutiDakore EgbusonOsas Ighodaro – everyone!

See photos from the event:

The Setup

The Host and the Hostee

The Guests

The Vibes

Photo Credit: TY Pro Media | EbonyLife Place

