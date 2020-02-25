Chimamanda hosted Lupita to a Night of Fun & Laughter for “Americanah” | See all the Photos

Ahead of the adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie‘s “Americanah” into an HBO limited series, the author hosted lead actress and executive producer Lupita Nyong’o to a night of fun in Lagos.

Lupita was hosted to a dinner with everyone from the entertainment industry, with the Oscar winner sharing her plans for the series, including the fact that she’ll be learning Igbo and pidgin.

Present on the night was everyone, including Olu Jacobs, Joke Silva, Richard Mofe Damijo, D’Banj, Betty and Sonny Irabor, Femi Kuti, Dakore Egbuson, Osas Ighodaro – everyone!

Photo Credit: TY Pro Media | EbonyLife Place