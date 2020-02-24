Watch the Teaser for “Gone” Starring Sam Dede, Stella Damasus, Gabriel Afolayan

After the release of his award-winning feature “Black Friday” released in 2010, Daniel Ademinokan is back with a new feature film titled “Gone“.

“Gone” is a deeply emotional and dramatic thriller set in Lagos and New York Cit,y and its cinematic spectacle perfectly blends a cast of 3 Generations of Nollywood.

This serves as Blue Pictures Studios first feature film in conjunction with Index Two Studios in the United States.

The cast includes Sam Dede, Stella Damasus, Gbenga Atitiloye, Gabriel Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye, Sophie Alakija, Emma Oh Ma God, Adejumoke Aderounmu, produced by Joy Odiete and Daniel Ademonikan.

