No, Actor Chiwetalu Agu is NOT Dead & Neither is He Sick

A false report has been making the rounds on social media that veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu is sick and soliciting for money to get back on his feet, while another report stated that the actor is dead.

The actor has directly discredited the stories on his social media platform.

He wrote:

Yesterday I got over 500 calls from Friends Fans And Family who want to know if the stories that they read on Facebook was TRUE

I’M NOT ON FACEBOOK

Now I don’t know who started this nonsense stories of them being DEAD NOT ME but one thing I know is that all the people that started this story and posted it on Facebook will DIE before me in the name Chukwu Okike Abiama. Iseeeeeeeeeee

IF YOU SEE SUCH NONSENSE POST ON FACEBOOK PLEASE REPORT THE OWNER OF THE ACCOUNT.. Signed Chief Chiwetalu Agu.

He added:

Good morning my people ❤️

Please disregard any foolish post on Facebook by anybody saying am SICK and SOLICITING for MONEY, I’m in a perfect good health condition, i will never ask anybody for A DIME neither am I on FACEBOOK.

Signed Chief Chiwetalu Agu

Photo Credit: chiwetaluagu