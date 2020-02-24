Nina is Letting us Know why She’s Keeping her Husband Private (For Now)

Connect with us

Reality star Nina Ivy shared photos from her traditional marriage earlier in February, and while she looked stunning, she refused to give us a look at the groom.

Since then, fans of hers have been asking to see her husband.

Well, Nina is now explaining why she hasn’t given us a look at the lucky man.

In an interview with Punch, the “Big Brother Naija” finalist shared that her husband is a very private man. She said:

I didn’t know that I would get married early; it just happened. I think it was God’s perfect timing. My hubby is extremely private and we are fine the way it is.

When the time for my white wedding comes, family and close friends would definitely be notified. I’m not yet sure how I want it.

Only a man that wants to be snatched will be. Trust me, we are very good. On if it’s a stunt, let’s wait and see. For now, everything is private.

Like I always say, speak your truth, know your truth and stand for the truth. That has been my motto lately and though it might not sit well with some people, I’m sure the world will adjust. One should just do one.

Pray and live your life because your happiness comes first. You have to be happy to share happiness with someone else.

