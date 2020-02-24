Adekunle Gold wants Us to do Better in Raising the Male Child

Boys will be boys . We’ve all heard that one time or the other when a male child’s misbehaviour is being dismissed.

Well, Adekunle Gold is letting us know that’s lazy parenting.

Writing on his Twitter, he shared that it is our responsibility to raise our kids properly, male or female.

Saying “boys will be boys” when they misbehave is a lazy strategy, he wrote.

“”Boys will be boys” is a lazy parenting strategy. If you have a child, you have a responsibility to raise them properly.”