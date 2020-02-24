Rihanna’s Speech at the NAACP Awards was a Call for Unity | WATCH

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Rihanna poses with the President’s Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

Tell your friends to pull up. That’s what Rihanna said during her speech while receiving the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

A queen that she is, the musician, philanthropist and business mogul delivered her speech with ease, enjoining everyone to come together to fight for the rights of minorities.

It’s not a fight for just women, she shared, or poor people, or black people. It’s everyone’s fight, and everyone must join hands in making the world a better place.

If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that we can fix this world together. We can’t do it divided. I cannot emphasize that enough. We can’t let the de-sensitivity seep in. The, ‘If it’s your problem, then it’s not mine; it’s a woman’s problem; it’s a black people problem; it’s a poor people problem.

Watch her speak:

