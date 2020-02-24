BN TV
Rihanna’s Speech at the NAACP Awards was a Call for Unity | WATCH
Tell your friends to pull up. That’s what Rihanna said during her speech while receiving the President’s Award at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.
A queen that she is, the musician, philanthropist and business mogul delivered her speech with ease, enjoining everyone to come together to fight for the rights of minorities.
It’s not a fight for just women, she shared, or poor people, or black people. It’s everyone’s fight, and everyone must join hands in making the world a better place.
If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that we can fix this world together. We can’t do it divided. I cannot emphasize that enough. We can’t let the de-sensitivity seep in. The, ‘If it’s your problem, then it’s not mine; it’s a woman’s problem; it’s a black people problem; it’s a poor people problem.
Watch her speak:
1. One day I hope to be as comfortable at anything as @rihanna is at speaking.
2. She’s grown sooo much in the past 10 years and it’s genuinely inspirational.
3. I need everyone to stop what you’re doing and watch all 3mins of this
4. PULL UP! 💜pic.twitter.com/N5tysk9j1a
— Arlan 👊🏾 (@ArlanWasHere) February 23, 2020