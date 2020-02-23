Spotted: Rihanna, Cynthia Erivo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

The 2020 NAACP Image Awards was held last night, on Saturday (February 22) at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.

The NAACP Image Award is an annual awards ceremony presented by the U.S.-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to honor outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature.

During the event, Rihanna was honored with the President’s Award.

Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the event was attended by Angela Bassett, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr, Rutina Wesley, Tiffany Haddish, Yvette Nicole Brown, Asante Blackk, Logan Browning, Lyric Ross, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K Brown, Storm Reid, Brie Larson, Evan Alex, Jamie Foxx, Jasmine Tookes, KiKi Layne, Michael B Jordan, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Winston Duke, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Chloe Bailey, Deon Cole, Francia Raisa, Luka Sabbat, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Trevor Jackson, Yara Shahidi and more stars.

