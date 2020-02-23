Spotted: Rihanna, Cynthia Erivo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

The 2020 NAACP Image Awards was held last night, on Saturday (February 22) at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California.
The NAACP Image Award is an annual awards ceremony presented by the U.S.-based National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to honor outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature.
During the event, Rihanna was honored with the President’s Award.
Hosted by Anthony Anderson, the event was attended by Angela Bassett, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr, Rutina Wesley, Tiffany Haddish, Yvette Nicole Brown, Asante Blackk, Logan Browning, Lyric Ross, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sterling K Brown, Storm Reid, Brie Larson, Evan Alex, Jamie Foxx, Jasmine Tookes, KiKi Layne, Michael B Jordan, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Winston Duke, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Chloe Bailey, Deon Cole, Francia Raisa, Luka Sabbat, Marcus Scribner, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Trevor Jackson, Yara Shahidi and more stars.
Red Carpet
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Rihanna poses with the President's Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California.
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Janelle Monáe attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Tiffany Haddish attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Angela Bassett attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Cynthia Erivo attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Lizzo attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Yara Shahidi attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Kiki Layne attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Jill Scott attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: H.E.R. attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Yvette Nicole Brown attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Marsai Martin attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: MC Lyte attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Chloe Bailey attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Storm Reid attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Angela Yee attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Tichina Arnold attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Lynn Whitfield attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Tamron Hall attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Melina Matsoukas attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Keri Shahidi and Yara Shahidi attend the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Dionne Lea Williams and Keith David attend the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Ryan Michelle Bathé and Sterling K. Brown attend the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Tameka Cottle, T.I., and family attend the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Trevor Jackson attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Harold Perrineau attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Wendell Pierce attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Deon Cole attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Winston Duke attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Lena Waithe attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Michael B. Jordan attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Jamie Foxx attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Diggy Simmons attends the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Winner’s Room
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Jamie Foxx poses with the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award for “Just Mercy” at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Rihanna poses with the President’s Award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Angela Bassett poses with the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award for “9-1-1” at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Tracee Ellis Ross poses with the Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series award for “Blackish” at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Michael B. Jordan poses with the Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture award for “Just Mercy” the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Lizzo poses with the Entertainer of the Year award at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: Marsai Martin poses with the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series) awards for “Blackish”, and the Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture awards for “Little” at the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)
Backstage & Show
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Marsai Martin and Janelle Monáe attend the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Yara Shahidi and Tracee Ellis Ross attend the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Jamie Foxx and Morgan Freeman attend the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Michael B. Jordan and Octavia Spencer attend the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 22: (L-R) Rihanna, Janelle Monáe, and Lizzo attend the 51st NAACP Image Awards, Presented by BET, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Photo Credit: Getty Images