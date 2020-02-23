Connect with us

200 Undergraduates Complete Skill Acquisition Program at the Adesunmbo Adeoye Inspiring Change Initiative

Spotted: Rihanna, Cynthia Erivo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

5 Need-To-Know Details We Learned About “Americanah” From Lupita Nyong’o’s Lagos Visit

Lluvia Health marks Valentine's Day with a Playdate for Children Living with Chronic Medical Conditions

ARTELIER Lifestyle Consultants is inviting you to its 3-Day International Protocol Training | March 30th - April 1st

Wande Coal & Zlatan gave us a Thrill at the Glenfiddich Monarch Night which held in Cubana Lagos & Enugu on Valentine's Day

Here are some of the Best Fashion Looks & Highlights from the 8th Annual Veuve Clicquot Lagos Polo Tournament 🏇🏾

MTN Foundation, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs commemorate 2019 International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The She-EO 7.0’s All-Star Panel in Lagos was Inspiring, Impactful & Life-transforming | See For Yourself

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Foremost empowerment platform, Inspiring Change Initiative has reaffirmed its position and dedication to supporting and developing Nigerian youths, through its recently held FREE skill acquisition program, training over 200 undergraduates in Agege.

Ahead of its 2020 Inspiring Change Conference scheduled to take place on the March 6th and 14th respectively, the Skill Acquisition program which ran through February saw 200 participants learning new soft and hard skills, designed to aid their growth and personal development. 

The graduation held yesterday, Friday, February 21st at the Wisdom Arena, Agege, with, Guest Facilitator; Nathanael Odofin, Director of the Initiative; Sunmbo Adeoye, and Keynote Speaker; David Adeoye, who came with a different kind of positive energy, as he charged the graduating class to succeed by developing a strong willpower because life is all about risks.

The one-month program offered free skill training, field practicals and mentoring sessions in the areas of Social Media & Graphics Design, Wig Making, Bridal Accessories, Beaded Jewelry, Catering, Adire Making, Makeup, etc. 

Speaking at the graduation, Founder of the initiative, Adesunmbo Adeoye, who is a multi-passionate entrepreneur and a Goldman Sachs Scholar, expressed: The Skill Acquisition Program was created as a deliberate tool, to impart knowledge via skill acquisition, and educate the girl child with a focus on Nation Building”. 

The “Adesunmbo Adeoye Inspiring Change Initiative” is notable for pioneering social development and empowerment of youths, having recorded 6 remarkable editions of its annual event, Inspiring Change Conference. 

The #InspiringChangeDeliberately movement remains targeted at promoting and encouraging human capital development across the board, with the mission of grooming and mentoring youths to achieve and become more.

