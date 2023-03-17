Join Adesunmbo Adeoye on a March to Eradicate Abandoned Visions with the Inspiring Change School Tour

The Inspiring Change Initiative was launched in 2013 by Adesunmbo Adeoye and celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

The initiative houses various non-profit activities which include Inspiring Change Conference where free grants and tools are given to women in business and Entrepreneurial Advancement Training for Market Women.

Mentor Meets Mentee by pairing up undergraduates with career mentors, Free Skill Acquisition such as free training to acquire useful skills like wig making, social media management, bead making, tie and dye, makeup, etc., Prison Outreach – a visit to give hope to those in hopeless situations.

This year, young women are challenged to evolve and this was further emphasized during the #InspiringChangeSchoolTour to educate the Girl Child Deliberately.

As a way of giving back to society and contributing to the sustainable development of the Girl Child, the initiative went on a tour around Girls’ High schools in Agege, Lagos State, and her environs.

So far, the initiative has toured: Rising Field College, Golden Height School, Vetland Senior Grammar School, Vetland Junior Grammar School, Government Junior College, Agege, Girls Junior High School, Girls Senior High School, Sonmori Senior Comprehensive High School, Fagba Junior Grammar School, Keke Senior High School, Ifako Ijaiye, Estate Junior High School & Stadium Junior Grammar School.

The foundation aims to use the #InspiringChangeSchoolTour to impact the career decisions of Nigerian future leaders by sharing real-life experiences that can help them prepare for what is ahead and guide them in their decision-making process so they can fulfil their purpose amidst the many distractions and limiting factors their generation is surrounded by.

Furthermore, the 10th edition of the annual Inspiring Change Conference will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10 am, at The Wisdom Arena in Agege, Lagos.

This conference is for entrepreneurs, aspiring leaders, and women in business, ministry, and career who are ready to accelerate their growth and take their businesses to the next level.

The conference will start with an intensive 3-day virtual event and rounds up on Saturday with the Inspiring Change Conference and Esob Heroes Awards Gala.

Get ready to receive witty wisdom, expert guidance, and tailored support from African business thought leaders like David Adeoye, Tara Fela Durotoye, Funke Felix Adejumo a certified Transformation coach, Dr Helen Paul, Salon expert Adedoyin Ogunmefun, Award-winning actor, Bimbo Ademoye, and of course the multifaceted business development expert, Sunmbo Adeoye.

There are limited seats available, Kindly register early and there will be networking and collaborative opportunities at the GALA, which include plans for attendees to #EVOLVE.

For inquiries, volunteering, and partnerships, please call; +234 816 212 1090, +234 806 302 7793, and +234 806 137 1366.

