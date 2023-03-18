A Salute to Women’s Excellence: Access Bank commences International Women’s Day 2023 Celebrations with Honours

Access Bank, through her ‘W Initiative’, has recognized and honoured Onyeka Onwenu, Georgietta Yehouenou, Dame Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, and Zainab Alkali for their remarkable accomplishments and contributions in their respective fields in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2023.

Presenting the awards to the recipients at the bank’s head office in Lagos recently, Victor Etuokwu, Deputy Managing Director, Retail Banking, North Directorate, Access Bank, said,

This year, Access Bank is organizing yet another edition of its annual International Women’s Day Conference, scheduled for March 23rd 2023. Through the conference, the Bank aims to elaborately discuss issues around discrimination while championing the call for society to #EmbraceEquity.

He also added that the conference would have renowned speakers and panellists from across industries, from entertainment to the financial sphere, international media, aviation, fashion, and many more.

March 8th is observed annually all over the world as International Women’s Day (IWD). The theme for this year’s IWD is ‘Embrace Equity’, which seeks to highlight the need to challenge gender stereotypes, call out discrimination, draw attention to bias, and seek out inclusion in all areas.

To join the conversation and catch a glimpse of the Access Bank IWD 2023 conference, please click HERE to register.

