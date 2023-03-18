Connect with us

Career Inspired News Promotions

A Salute to Women's Excellence: Access Bank commences International Women's Day 2023 Celebrations with Honours

Career

Uchenna Gboneme Launches 'Generational Business' Podcast to Empower Entrepreneurs | Listen on BN

Career Inspired

A Conversation with Renuka Methil, the Managing Editor of Forbes Woman Africa

Career Inspired

Uche Pedro, Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, Oluseun Onigbinde, Peace Hyde... Meet the WEF Young Global Leaders Class of 2023

Career Events Promotions

Wema Bank Prioritizes Women's Development with Big Sister Project Launch on International Women's Day 2023

Career

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Career Inspired

Meet the Women on She Leads Africa’s “Top 50 Rising Motherland Moguls” List

Career News Promotions

Boost Your Business Success: Register to Attend the 2023 360 Woman Enterprise Summit

Career Features

Smart Emmanuel: Tips on Building a Profitable Business

Career Events News Promotions

FMN Price For Innovation 2.0 recognizes and rewards Local Businesses with 10 Million Naira in Cash prizes

Career

A Salute to Women’s Excellence: Access Bank commences International Women’s Day 2023 Celebrations with Honours

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Access Bank, through her ‘W Initiative’, has recognized and honoured Onyeka Onwenu, Georgietta Yehouenou, Dame Taiwo Ajai-Lycett, and Zainab Alkali for their remarkable accomplishments and contributions in their respective fields in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2023.

Presenting the awards to the recipients at the bank’s head office in Lagos recently, Victor Etuokwu, Deputy Managing Director, Retail Banking, North Directorate, Access Bank, said,

This year, Access Bank is organizing yet another edition of its annual International Women’s Day Conference, scheduled for March 23rd 2023. Through the conference, the Bank aims to elaborately discuss issues around discrimination while championing the call for society to #EmbraceEquity.

He also added that the conference would have renowned speakers and panellists from across industries, from entertainment to the financial sphere, international media, aviation, fashion, and many more.

March 8th is observed annually all over the world as International Women’s Day (IWD). The theme for this year’s IWD is ‘Embrace Equity’, which seeks to highlight the need to challenge gender stereotypes, call out discrimination, draw attention to bias, and seek out inclusion in all areas.

To join the conversation and catch a glimpse of the Access Bank IWD 2023 conference, please click HERE to register.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Dear First Time Voters, Here’s What Will Happen on Election Day

Laetitia Mugerwa: This Village Girl in France

Oluwanifemi Adeyeye: Understanding Cultural Diversity & Other NYSC Camp Experiences

Amara Nwuneli: What Nigerian Children Want From The Next Administration

“Go Back To Your…” What Racism and Tribalism Look Like
css.php