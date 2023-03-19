Connect with us

"Wasn't my night but as always we go back to work" — Kamaru Usman after fight with Leon Edwards

Published

1 min ago

 on


At the UFC 286 headline fight in London, Leon Edwards successfully defended his welterweight UFC title against Kamaru Usman, also known as “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

Before the fight, he walked in with DJ Tarico and Burna Boy’s song “Yaba Buluku.”

Their third fight in their much talked about trilogy match up, Edwards emerged victorious by a majority decision after five rounds. The judges scored the fight 48-46, 48-46, and 47-47 in Edwards’ favour.

The 31 year old Briton prevented Usman from executing many takedowns and landed the cleaner shots to secure the victory.

After the fight, Usman spoke highly of his opponent and acknowledged the close nature of the fight. Despite the loss, Usman indicated that he is not done and plans to face Edwards again in the future. He also commended Edwards for his accomplishments and character, stating that the fans in London have a “great champion and a hell of a guy” in their midst.

