Here’s the Second Part of MMA Champion Kamaru Usman’s “BlackBox Interview”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Bounce Network presents the second part of Kamaru Usman‘s episode of the “BlackBox Interview“.

From the jump, Kamaru Usman was destined for greatness. A true world-class champion who has only suffered a single defeat in his professional career.

Dubbed “The Nigerian Nightmare”, Usman enters the Blackbox to talk with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on all things that made him the man he is today. From his early days in Auchi, Nigeria to dominating the UFC as one of the most bankable fighters in the ring and the sport’s history.

This is another star interview from us and we hope you enjoy it in its purest form. Bounce Networks presents Kamaru Usman.

Watch the video below:

