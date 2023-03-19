BUILD Nigeria Launches Initiative for Nigerian Students to Study at Top Universities Worldwide

On Monday, March 6th 2023, BUILD Nigeria, a registered youth-led nonprofit providing low-income Nigerian students with opportunities to study at world-class universities, announced that all the members of its 2021-22 Cohort Program have received full financial aid to universities abroad.

Most notably, Ikenna (one of the members of the cohort), will be attending Dartmouth College in the Fall on a full-ride scholarship and he will not be paying to attend Dartmouth being one of eight Ivy League Colleges in the USA.

Eniola and Elijah (the other two members of the cohort) are currently attending African Leadership University in Kigali, Rwanda, and Minerva University in California, USA respectively.

The nationwide search has officially begun for the 2023-24 Cohort Program and BUILD Nigeria is in search of brilliant low-income students in SS2, SS3 or on a gap year who aspires to study abroad.

With a holistic combination of academic and wellness programming, the BUILD Nigeria Cohort Program is a free one-year program, that works with a group of high-achieving, low-income and first-generation Nigerian students to provide them with personalised guidance.

This is done through applying, securing admission and full financial aid to world-class universities, and connecting them with resources to succeed at these universities.

The program provides free college counselling, application workshops and college preparedness programming, and completely funds the entire journey to college, from test fees to student visa costs.

Co-founded by Yale college student Ifeoluwa Adeogun and Harvard alum Tolulope Olasewere, and a team of young Nigerians attending Tufts, Wharton, Princeton, Yale and Pan Atlantic Universities, BUILD Nigeria’s ultimate vision is to create and invest in the growing community of globally educated, well-connected, highly skilled and passionate Nigerians who can take on the challenge of creating efficient systems and a better future for Nigeria.

