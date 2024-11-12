Eniola and Seun Bonded During the Holidays and Discovered Love!

Eniola and Seun had known each other for three years, but their conversations were limited to “Hi” or “Hello.”

However, this all changed when Seun missed his flight during the holidays – talk about a Christmas miracle. They got to spend time together and soon discovered a love they never saw coming. Now, as they journey into “happily ever after,” they’re giving us a glimpse into their love with their pre-wedding photos. Their stylish looks and sweet chemistry are totally drool-worthy – you certainly want to take in all the beauty for yourself.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Eniola:

For three years, Seun and I ran in the same friendship circles in South Africa. He was completing his Master’s degree while I was in my Honors year. We attended the same gatherings and hung out with the same people, only exchanging ‘Hi’ or ‘Hello’. At the end of the school year, I stayed at a mutual friend’s house while waiting for my flight to Nigeria. Coincidentally, Seun had missed his flight home around the same time and came to this friend’s place complaining. Since it was just us with nothing else to do, we started talking. I noticed his kindness, ambition, and patience. There was something about how he spoke and how his mind worked – I loved it.

As we talked more, we realized we had a lot in common. In that conversation, I started to see Seun in a different light and wondered why it had taken me so long to notice him. That’s when my crush started. Soon after, we exchanged numbers and texted everyday. The more we talked, the more we realized there was something deeper between us. Seun was straightforward and sincere, letting me know he wasn’t interested in playing games and was ready for a serious commitment. Since then, we’ve been inseparable, growing together and cherishing every moment.

Credits

Makeup: @glamedfaces

Planner: @j.bassevents

Backdrop: @zenbackdrops

Photography @kennedyamaku

