26-Year-Old Rukayat Shittu wins Seat in Kwara State House of Assembly

Published

44 mins ago

 on

In a historic achievement, 26-year-old Rukayat Shittu won a seat in the Kwara State House of Assembly. Representing the Owode/Onire constituency in the Asa local government of Kwara State, Rukayat’s victory was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Professor Hakeem Ijaya.

The former Senate President of Congress of NOUN Students (CONS) ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and secured 7,521 votes, defeating her Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival who obtained 6,957 votes in the recent elections.

This groundbreaking win makes Rukayat one of the youngest women to win a seat in the Kwara State House of Assembly.

