Meet the 16 Individuals Who are First-time Governors-Elect in Nigeria

Nigeria now has 16 new governors-elect, who’ll be assuming office May 29th, 2023. These governors-elect join existing governors who have been re-elected for office. Cutting across political parties, these governors will lead their states for the next four years.

They are:

  • Alex Otti — Abia state, Labour Party (LP)
  • Eno Umo Bassey — Akwa Ibom state, People’s Democratic Party (PDP)
  • Alia Hyacinth Iormem — Benue state, All Progressives Congress (APC)
  • Otu Bassey Edet — Cross River state, All Progressives Congress (APC)
  • Oborevwori Sheriff Francis Orohwedor — Delta state, People’s Democratic Party (PDP)
  • Nwifuru Francis Ogbonnau — Ebonyi state, All Progressives Congress (APC)
  • Peter Mbah — Enugu state, People’s Democratic Party (PDP)
  • Namadi Umar Alhaji — Jigawa state, All Progressives Congress (APC)
  • Umaru Dikko Radda — Katsina state, All Progressives Congress (APC)
  • Yusuf Abba Kabir — Kano state, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)
  • Mohammed Umaru Bago — Niger state, All Progressives Congress (APC)
  • Mutfwang Caleb Manasseh — Plateau state, People’s Democratic Party (PDP)
  • Siminalayi Fubara — Rivers State, People’s Democratic Party (PDP)
  • Aliyu Ahmed Sokoto — Sokoto state, All Progressives Congress (APC)
  • Kefas Agbu — Taraba state, People’s Democratic Party (PDP)
  • Dauda Lawal — Zamfara state, People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

This brings the total number of newly elected governors so far to 16.

The election in Adamawa State was declared inconclusive by INEC due to reported incidents of violence and overvoting in some polling units. As a result, INEC will schedule a new date for re-run elections in the affected areas where the election was cancelled. The two leading governorship candidates are Aishatu Ahmed Binani of APC and Ahmadu Fintiri of PDP.

