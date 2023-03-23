Honoring a Legacy: Hilda Victoria Joanne Adefarasin Remembered in Service of Songs and Tribute Night

The Adefarasin family celebrated the life and legacy of their beloved matriarch, Hilda Victoria Joanne Adefarasin, who passed unto glory on February 5th, 2023. She was laid to rest on March 17th, 2023, after a funeral service held at Guiding Light Assembly in Lagos, surrounded by family, friends, and prominent personalities. Prior to the funeral service, a Service of Songs & Tribute Night was held on March 16th, 2023, at The Rock Cathedral, Lekki, Lagos.

Hilda Victoria Joanne Adefarasin is survived by her loving children, Wale Adefarasin, Laolu Adefarasin, Bola Adefarasin, Jide Ogundipe, Yinka Ogundipe, Michael Adeyemi, Sharon Adefarasin, Paul Adefarasin, and Ifeanyi Adefarasin.

In addition to her children, she is also survived by her grandchildren Femi Ogundipe, Ruth Ogundipe, Temitope Phil-Ebosie, Ademide Adefarasin, Tunde Ogundipe, Jumoke Ogundipe, Ademola Adefarasin, Yewande Adefarasin, Adeolu Adefarasin, Alicia Adefarasin, Adebola Adefarasin, Alvin Adefarasin, and Alexander Adefarasin.

She was also blessed with great-grandchildren, including Bankole Ogundipe, Aderenike Adefarasin, Aderayo Adefarasin, Olatunji Ogundipe, and Olabisi Ogundipe.

Several notable figures attended the funeral service. Among them were the former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, and his wife, Victoria Gowon (Former First Lady of Nigeria). Also in attendance were the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, and his wife Dolapo Osinbajo.

Additionally, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, David Oyedepo, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Subomi Balogun, Toyin Saraki, Olumide Akpata, Abah Folawiyo, Tunde Bakare, a representative of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, and many other dignitaries were present.

During her eulogy, Hilda Victoria Joanne Adefarasin was characterized as a gentle but firm disciplinarian who was devoted to the rights of women and committed to the cause of nation-building. Her passing is a profound loss to her family and all those who were fortunate enough to know her. However, her legacy will endure through the lives of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the countless individuals she impacted throughout her lifetime.

The Adefarasin family extended their heartfelt gratitude to all who provided support and shared their grief during this challenging time.

