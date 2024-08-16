A Fairytale in London! Eniola and Ola’s Wedding Video Will Make Your Day

Finding your soulmate and getting to spend the rest of your life with them is such an amazing feeling. Eniola and Ola have found each other and are now on their forever journey.

They had their fairytale wedding in London, where they exchanged vows to love and cherish each other forever. The energy was set on a high during the morning prep, and it was exciting to see the couple and their squad getting ready for the big day. Eniola looked stunning in her white dress, and Ola made a dapper groom. Their wedding day was filled with so much joy, beauty and a whole lot of love… You certainly want to take it all in for yourself. 😍

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography: @samonfilms