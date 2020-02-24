Connect with us

It was a Pinktastic Affair for Sisi Yemmie on Baby Tiara's First Birthday🎉

Fans & Friends of Kobe & Gianna Bryant are Gathering at the Staples Center to Honor Them

No, Actor Chiwetalu Agu is NOT Dead & Neither is He Sick

Nina is Letting us Know why She's Keeping her Husband Private (For Now)

Adekunle Gold wants Us to do Better in Raising the Male Child

Rihanna's Speech at the NAACP Awards was a Call for Unity | WATCH

5 Need-To-Know Details We Learned About “Americanah” From Lupita Nyong’o’s Lagos Visit

Naomi Campbell put together an All-Nigerian Special Playlist in Honor of Black History Month | Listen on BN

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle will no longer use the “Sussex Royal” Brand

Wizkid is a NAACP Award Winner!

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s every parent’s wish to create lasting memories for their child and Tiara‘s parents, Sisi Yemmie & Yomi did just that.

Tiara’s first birthday party was nothing short of special; it was ‘PINKTASTIC’.

The venue was a burst of pink in different shades with decor by Naphtali Events & Party Rental and absolutely cute pink outfits for the birthday girl.

Trust Sisi Yemmie to always deliver as she gives us a front seat view of what went down at the princess theme party.

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: sisi_yemmie | poshclick

