It was a Pinktastic Affair for Sisi Yemmie on Baby Tiara’s First Birthday🎉
It’s every parent’s wish to create lasting memories for their child and Tiara‘s parents, Sisi Yemmie & Yomi did just that.
Tiara’s first birthday party was nothing short of special; it was ‘PINKTASTIC’.
The venue was a burst of pink in different shades with decor by Naphtali Events & Party Rental and absolutely cute pink outfits for the birthday girl.
Trust Sisi Yemmie to always deliver as she gives us a front seat view of what went down at the princess theme party.
Check out the photos below.
Photo Credit: sisi_yemmie | poshclick