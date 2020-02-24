Fans & Friends of Kobe & Gianna Bryant are Gathering at the Staples Center to Honor Them

It’s been weeks since the death of LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, but they continue to remain in our hearts.

Today, thousands of fans, friends and loved ones will gather in Staples Center, Los Angeles, to honour the life and legacy of Kobe and Gianna.

Although several tributes have taken place since the helicopter crash last month, Monday’s event will serve as a great opportunity for the public to reflect on the life and legacy of Kobe and Gianna.