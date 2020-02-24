Scoop
Fans & Friends of Kobe & Gianna Bryant are Gathering at the Staples Center to Honor Them
It’s been weeks since the death of LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, but they continue to remain in our hearts.
Today, thousands of fans, friends and loved ones will gather in Staples Center, Los Angeles, to honour the life and legacy of Kobe and Gianna.
Although several tributes have taken place since the helicopter crash last month, Monday’s event will serve as a great opportunity for the public to reflect on the life and legacy of Kobe and Gianna.
Vanessa Bryant posted a photo with the details of the event tagged “Celebration of Life” which is set to begin at 10 AM. The event has a symbolic date, 2/24/20. Bryant wore the number 24, while Gianna wore the number 2 for her youth basketball teams. She wrote in a caption:
#2, #24 #20 years as a Laker and the amount of years Kob and I were together.
“A limited number of tickets were sold, ranging in price from $24.02 to $224 — another homage to the numbers Bryant and his daughter wore on their jerseys. Proceeds from ticket sales are being donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation”, CNN reports.
Due to the presumed large turnout, Staples Center encouraged fans without tickets to stay back at home to watch the memorial with friends and family. The caption says:
We kindly ask that all fans without a ticket to Monday’s Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant to please stay home and watch with family and friends. The Celebration of Life will not be shown on screens outside of STAPLES Center or L.A. LIVE. Fans with tickets please note the street closures and allow additional time to arrive. Doors open at 8 AM and the program will start at 10 AM.