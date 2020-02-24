Ted Abudu is Introducing Us to her Baby in the Loveliest Way

A few days after the latest grandma in town Mo Abudu revealed that her daughter Temidayo Abudu also known as Ted Abudu had given birth, the new mum is giving us a look at her baby bump before the birth of the bundle of joy.

Temidayo got traditionally hitched to her fiance Adebola Makanjuola in March and had their white wedding in July 2019.

The producer shared photos on her Instagram page of her pregnancy journey, and we are so happy for the couple!

Check on it!

Photo Credit: tedabudu