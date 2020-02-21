Movies & TV
It’s Celebration Time for Mo Abudu as she Becomes a Grandmum
Media mogul Mo Abudu is presently in an elated mood as she has become a gramdmum for the first time.
Mo Abudu made this known on her Instagram when she revealed that her daughter Temidayo has just welcomed a baby boy.
She wrote:
All glory to God, I became a grandma today. My darling Temidee gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. Lord I am so so grateful . Dear Temidayo and Adebola, the biggest congratulations. . Gods love, favour and blessings now and always.
Mo Abudu also shared a video of herself celebrating the birth of her grandchild with a dance.
View this post on Instagram
Waking up and truly thanking God. So much to be grateful for 🙏🏾 Lord I thank you for your outpouring of love and blessings❤❤❤ Today I celebrate being a grandmother. I thank God that my mother and father in law, Chief Abudu are both alive and well to see their first great grandchild born today. So so much to be thankful for 🙏🏾
Mo’s daughter Temidayo had her white wedding in July last year, at an outdoor location in Beverly Hills, USA.