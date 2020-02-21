It’s Celebration Time for Mo Abudu as she Becomes a Grandmum

Media mogul Mo Abudu is presently in an elated mood as she has become a gramdmum for the first time.

Mo Abudu made this known on her Instagram when she revealed that her daughter Temidayo has just welcomed a baby boy.

She wrote:

All glory to God, I became a grandma today. My darling Temidee gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. Lord I am so so grateful . Dear Temidayo and Adebola, the biggest congratulations. ⁣. Gods love, favour and blessings now and always.

Mo Abudu also shared a video of herself celebrating the birth of her grandchild with a dance.

Mo’s daughter Temidayo had her white wedding in July last year, at an outdoor location in Beverly Hills, USA.