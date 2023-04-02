Connect with us

Style, Fashion Statements & Big Nolly Futuristic Fantasy at "Domitilla The Reboot" Premiere

#BNMeetTheStar: Emeka Nwagbaraocha on His Rise to Fame in Nollywood, Playing Frank in "Far From Home" & Misconceptions

5 Things AY Talked About in His Interview with Chude Jideonwo | #WithChude

10 Questions With… Big Brother Titans star Nana | Watch

Trevor Noah Set to Host Prime Video’s First South African Original "LOL: Last One Laughing"

Damson Idris Reveals Why He Chose Not To Keep His Relationship Private in Candid Interview with Complex Magazine

The Official Trailer for “Gangs of Lagos” Is Finally Here!

Accelerate TV is Back With a New Season of 'The Olive' | Watch the Trailer

Here's Your First Look at James Gardiner, Efa Iwara, Vee & Daniel Etim Effiong in "Eko Miami"

#BBTitans Star Miracle OP takes on the 10 Questions With…

Style, Fashion Statements & Big Nolly Futuristic Fantasy at "Domitilla The Reboot" Premiere

Nollywood stars, reality TV stars and our favourite entertainment stars were out in true fashion for the premiere of Zeb Ejiro’s retelling of the Nigerian movie classic, “Domitilla The Reboot.”

The theme of the august event was “Big Nolly Futuristic Fantasy” and our favorite entertainment stars came through with their best interpretations of the theme on the red carpet.

27 years after the release of the timeless Nigerian classic, “Domitilla”, the new film “Domitilla The Reboot” features a star cast of Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Doris Aniunoh, Elvina Ibru, Chiwetalu Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Ejiro Onojaife, and Onyinye Odokoro.

The film premiere was held on Saturday April 1st, 2023, at FilmHouse Cinema in Lekki.

See how our favourite celebrities turned up.

