Style, Fashion Statements & Big Nolly Futuristic Fantasy at “Domitilla The Reboot” Premiere



Nollywood stars, reality TV stars and our favourite entertainment stars were out in true fashion for the premiere of Zeb Ejiro’s retelling of the Nigerian movie classic, “Domitilla The Reboot.”

The theme of the august event was “Big Nolly Futuristic Fantasy” and our favorite entertainment stars came through with their best interpretations of the theme on the red carpet.

27 years after the release of the timeless Nigerian classic, “Domitilla”, the new film “Domitilla The Reboot” features a star cast of Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Doris Aniunoh, Elvina Ibru, Chiwetalu Agu, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Ejiro Onojaife, and Onyinye Odokoro.

The film premiere was held on Saturday April 1st, 2023, at FilmHouse Cinema in Lekki.

See how our favourite celebrities turned up.