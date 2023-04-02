And The Winner Of #BBTitans Season 1 Is 🥁… Khosi!

Congratulations are in order for Khosi, the winner of the Big Brother Titans!

The BBTitans finale happened tonight and Khosi was crowned winner, while Kanaga JNR emerged first-runner up.

Top 6

Yvonne moved from not wanting friends to being in a ship and we loved watching her bring the right energy and vibe. What's your favourite memory of her stay in the #BBTitans house?@Legend_NG#BNxBBTitans #BBTitansxLegend pic.twitter.com/rBUzxRdhO9 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) April 2, 2023

Watching Ebubu on our screens was such a joy! What's your favourite memory of his stay in the #BBTitans house?@Legend_NG#BNxBBTitans #BBTitansxLegend pic.twitter.com/cONguZu1ZB — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) April 2, 2023