And The Winner Of #BBTitans Season 1 Is 🥁… Khosi!
Congratulations are in order for Khosi, the winner of the Big Brother Titans!
And the winner of #BBTitans #ZiyakhalaWahala is
KHOSI!!!!!!!
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) April 2, 2023
The BBTitans finale happened tonight and Khosi was crowned winner, while Kanaga JNR emerged first-runner up.
Congratulations to Kanaga JNR – 1st runner up
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) April 2, 2023
Congratulations to the 2nd runner-up – Tsatsii!
What's your favourite memory of her stay in the house?
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) April 2, 2023
Top 6
Yvonne moved from not wanting friends to being in a ship and we loved watching her bring the right energy and vibe.
What's your favourite memory of her stay in the house?
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) April 2, 2023
Watching Ebubu on our screens was such a joy! What's your favourite memory of his stay in the house?
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) April 2, 2023
Ipeleng made it to the top 6 and is out of the game now.
Share your favourite memory of her stay in the house.
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) April 2, 2023