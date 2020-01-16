Connect with us

Movies & TV

Yass Queen! Chinonye Chukwu is Set to Direct the first two Episodes of "Americanah"

Movies & TV Scoop

Oprah Winfrey shares Why she Never Got Married to Stedman Graham

Movies & TV

Dwayne Johnson's Dad Rocky Johnson Passes On at 75 💔

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Introducing “Joseph,” A Captivating Story of One Man's Journey to Self-Discovery | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa has a Word for "Famzers" in this Episode of "Toke Moments" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Finally Here! Watch Season 1 Episode 1 of Red TV's "Assistant Madam"

Events Movies & TV Nollywood Style

Here's the Style Inspiration you need for Mercy Johnson’s ‘The Legend of Inikpi’ Movie Premiere themed #EpicInGold

Movies & TV Scoop

Bonang Matheba Meets Jack Dorsey & Speaks at the International Twitter Conference

Movies & TV Scoop

Tyler Perry isn't Very Happy with the Oscars Nomination

Movies & TV Scoop

Nnedi Okorafor Futuristic Novel "Binti" Is Being Developed Into a TV Series at Hulu!

Movies & TV

Yass Queen! Chinonye Chukwu is Set to Direct the first two Episodes of “Americanah”

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Chinonye Chukwu is rapidly becoming one of the most exciting directors in Hollywood, and her latest directional project promises not to disappoint.

HBO Max has announced on Wednesday that the “Clemency” director will direct the first two episodes of its limited drama series “Americanah” which is based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Americanah is an epic story of a woman born in Nigeria who leaves for America and her extraordinary experiences with love, heartache, adversity and self-discovery.

The 10-episode series will star Lupita Nyong’o, Zackary Momoh, Uzo Aduba  and Corey Hawkins, while Danai Gurira will serve as showrunner and writer.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for us!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mike Hunder: 6 Things to Help You Make Things Happen this Year

Money Matters with Nimi: Passive Income & Financial Independence

Four Book Lovers Compiled this List of 20 Books that Shaped the Past Decade

Daniel Okechukwu: Sugar Rush is Funny but It Is Not to Be Mistaken for Comedy

#BellaNaijaWCW Yanmo Omorogbe of Bamboo is Helping Nigerians Invest in Foreign Stocks with Ease

Advertisement
css.php