Yass Queen! Chinonye Chukwu is Set to Direct the first two Episodes of “Americanah”

Chinonye Chukwu is rapidly becoming one of the most exciting directors in Hollywood, and her latest directional project promises not to disappoint.

HBO Max has announced on Wednesday that the “Clemency” director will direct the first two episodes of its limited drama series “Americanah” which is based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel of the same name.

Americanah is an epic story of a woman born in Nigeria who leaves for America and her extraordinary experiences with love, heartache, adversity and self-discovery.

The 10-episode series will star Lupita Nyong’o, Zackary Momoh, Uzo Aduba and Corey Hawkins, while Danai Gurira will serve as showrunner and writer.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for us!