Introducing “Joseph,” A Captivating Story of One Man's Journey to Self-Discovery | WATCH

Padita Agu is Teaching Us How to Identify Serial Harmful Habits in Men | WATCH

Toke Makinwa has a Word for "Famzers" in this Episode of "Toke Moments" | Watch

It's Finally Here! Watch Season 1 Episode 1 of Red TV's "Assistant Madam"

Tuke Morgan is Sharing her Bitter-Sweet Pregnancy Journey in New Vlog | WATCH

Dave & Burna Boy Break Down "Location" in Latest Episode of Genius' Verified | WATCH

Watch What These Young Nigerians Think About Feminism on Gatefield TV's "Three Things" 

Let Grace Ajilore fill You in on Her Pregnancy Journey so Far | Watch her New Vlog

Find Out Why #BBNaija's Mercy Slapped Broda Shaggi in this Hilarious Video | Watch

Simi listens to all her Fans’ Questions & her Answers are Serious, Ridiculous & Hilarious | WATCH

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Joseph“, an inspiring trans-Atlantic story of self-discovery, which chronicles one man’s journey as he breaks through parental, societal and cultural boundaries to find his true identity, is set to premiere in Nigeria this January.

“Joseph” trails the life of a young, successful medical doctor in the Caribbean whose curiosity about Africa drives him to set out for the unknown. Defiant and rebellious, Joseph dismisses the warnings and threats of his affluent medically-inclined family to seek reconnection to his ancestral roots and discover his true purpose. Joseph surveys
the central character’s journey to his land of origin, regaling viewers with tales of love, acceptance and freedom.

The larger-than-screen production addresses misconceptions about Africa fed by global media, while observing the many similarities between life in the Caribbean and West Africa.

In celebration of the “Year of Return”, “Joseph” premiered in Ghana to rave reviews, with Nollywood favourites, Mawuli GavorSika Osei, and the lead actor, Kevoy Burton, who flew in from Jamaica. The film as stars Shontelle, Alison Hinds, as well as several international actors.

In addition, “Joseph” has been selected for screening at the largest Black film festival in the USA, the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles (11-23 February).

“Joseph” will premiere in Lagos on January 22nd at Filmhouse Cinemas, Landmark Village, and be released in cinemas across the country from Friday, January 24th.

Watch the enthralling trailer below:

