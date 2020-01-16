Connect with us

Dwayne Johnson's Dad Rocky Johnson Passes On at 75 💔

Dwayne Johnson‘s dad, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson has died at 75.

Rocky Johnson, whose real name is Wayde Bowles, was a former professional wrestler.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced his passing in on their website but didn’t share a cause of death.

 WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has passed away at age 75.”

Rocky was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, as Wayde Douglas Bowles and began wrestling at the age of 16. He started his career in 1964 and later became a National Wrestling Alliance Georgia Champion and won several other championships throughout the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

He joined the WWE in 1983 and began wrestling with Tony Atlas. The two became a part of the first African American tag team — known as The Soul Patrol to win the World Tag Team Championship in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

He retired in 1991 but went on to train his son, actor Dwayne, to become a wrestler.

  1. Duro Smillex

    January 16, 2020 at 11:34 am

    R.I.P!

