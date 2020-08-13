Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sits atop Forbes Highest-Paid Actors List for 2020 with $87.5m

BN TV Movies & TV

Dineo comes through for Bokang on Episode 68 of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija Day - 24: The Cleaning Squabble, Tasking Charades & a Game of Musical Chairs!

BN TV Movies & TV

“10 Questions" with Eric... Find Out if He'll Pursue Things with Lilo & His Top 5 Prediction | #BNxBBNaija5

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Tonye is Willing to go the Extra Mile to Hurt Louis on Episode 4 of “The Men’s Club” Season 3

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Tochi Answers 10 Questions about His #BBNaija Experience, Love Interests & Who He's Rooting For | #BNxBBNaija5

BN TV Movies & TV

Mbali's Emotional Video goes Viral on Episode 67 of "MTV Shuga: Alone Together"

Movies & TV Scoop

Let's Catch Up on All That Went Down on #BBNaija Day 23

BN TV Movies & TV

What Eric Had to Say About His Relationship with Lilo, Wathoni & Plans After the #BBNaija Show

Movies & TV Style

Every Fashion Girl Will Be Talking About The Smart Money Woman Trailer Today

Movies & TV

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sits atop Forbes Highest-Paid Actors List for 2020 with $87.5m

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Forbes just released their list of highest-paid actors—and one name reigns supreme for the second year in a row.

This year, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sits on top with a whopping $87.5 million in earnings, he dipped slightly below last year’s estimated earnings of $89.4 million.

According to Forbes, The Rock’s claimed the number top spot, thanks to the forthcoming Netflix film “Red Notice” and made considerable returns on his collaborations with the clothes and headphones brand Under Armour.

The Rock made an estimated $23.5 million check from that deal.

Well, in the 2nd spot is Ryan Reyolds, who made more than $71.5 million apiece on “Six Underground” and “Red Notice”.

Mark Wahlberg, made $58 million to sit in the 3rd spot, while Ben Affleck claims 4th position with an estimate of $55m from a Netflix film, “The Last Thing He Wanted“, as well as the redemptive sporting drama “The Way Back“.

Vin Diesel, Dwayne’s “Fast and Furious” co-star is next on the list, with $54m, again mostly thanks to the Netflix via their series “Fast & Furious Spy Racers“, which he produced.

Others on the list are Akshay Kumar (no. 6: $48.5 million), Lin-Manuel Miranda (no. 7: $45.5 million), Will Smith (no. 8 $44.5 million), Adam Sandler (n0. 9: $41 million) and Jackie Chan (no. 10: $40 million).

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Barisuka Lewis-Wikina of Emergency Station is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Mfonobong Inyang: Much Ado About Elections, Legalese and Football

BN Community Centre: Seyi Kafilat Needs Your Help To Cure Liver Cirrhosis

Adanna Elechi: I Will Not Be Sending My Children to Boarding School

Buife Nomeh: Hey Team Lead, Are You Worried About How to Get That Presentation Done?

Advertisement
css.php