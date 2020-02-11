It’s 4 Generations of Wrestlers as The Rock’s Daughter Trains with WWE

Following the footsteps of her great-grandfather, her grandfather, and then her father, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Simone Johnson has begun to train with the WWE.

The WWE shared the news themselves that the 18-year-old is on a path to become the first fourth-generation Superstar in WWE history.

Her father, the Rock, was the first third-generation superstar in WWE history.

Simone’s great-grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia started the legacy, which was continued by his son, Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, and then grandson, The Rock.

Simone shared the news on her Instagram, writing that she’s ready to do the work.

To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said “this will be my life one day”, this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this.

Photo Credit: simonegjohnson