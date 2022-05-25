3 Things To Do Maintain Balance according to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Starring in over 59 movies, Dwayne “The Rock ” Johnson is easily one of the busiest persons in show business right now. The actor is the top-earning actor on Forbes’ list of highest-paid entertainers in 2022. His annual salary is estimated at a whopping $270 million.

The Rock is now intent on roles in superhero movies, and many more. How does the highest-paid entertainer, businessman, and family man maintain a balance in his professional and personal life? He attributes his balance to discipline and communication.

So, how does The Rock maintain balance amid his hectic schedule? He says:

Take Care of Yourself

You probably have heard this several times. But this goes beyond a fancy skincare routine and eating clean. Adult life comes with quite some demands all at once! Having your mind and body well catered to is one of your best bets to take that bull by the horn. So, get enough sleep, take out time to disconnect, feed your mind with positivity, do not procrastinate on doctor appointments – you really don’t have to be sick first, do things that make you happy and prioritize growing in spheres that concern you. “You’ve got to take care of the thing that allows you to do what you do, and that thing is you,” he says.

Prioritize the Pain of Discipline

The Rock also holds that applying discipline is important. Not just with self care, it takes discipline to do things that are worthwhile. It would take discipline to grow in your career and manage your personal life. It would also take a lot of discipline and time management to ensure that one does not suffer because of the other.

Communicate

Finally, communication is key. Keeping everyone informed really aids with maintaining a balance in most spheres. It also helps in situations of difficulty. If you ever do find yourself in a fix, talking about it to the right person would go a long way. “If you communicate with others around you, like, hey guys I need help finding my balance, you’d be surprised how fast people come to help you,” he added.

Clearly, having a balanced work and personal life, requires your intentionality.

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

Photo Credit: Instagram/@therock