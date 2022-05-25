Connect with us

Career Inspired

3 Things To Do Maintain Balance according to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Career Inspired Music

Calling All Emerging Music Producers! Apply for The Sarz Academy's Production Masterclass Powered by YouTube Music

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Let Eko Market Personal Shopper Do All Your Shopping For You

Career Inspired

Meet the 2022 Mandela Washington Fellows From Nigeria!

Career Features

And The Winner For #BNShareYourHustle May Edition Is...

Career Inspired

Meet Kemisola Bolarinwa, the Nigerian Scientist Behind the Unique Smart Bra that Aids in the Early Detection of Breast Cancer

Career Promotions

Homewin by Sujimoto is looking for an Outstanding Sales Manager, It could just be You | Apply Here

Career Inspired

Kola Oyeneyin, Eric Idiahi & Jude Feranmi Among This Year’s Tutu Leadership Fellows

Career Inspired

Twenty Educators & Projects Made the 2022 Commonwealth Education Awards Shortlist

Career Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Do You Need New Shoes? Head Over to Oof Shop

Career

3 Things To Do Maintain Balance according to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Starring in over 59 movies, Dwayne “The Rock ” Johnson is easily one of the busiest persons in show business right now. The actor is the top-earning actor on Forbes’ list of highest-paid entertainers in 2022. His annual salary is estimated at a whopping $270 million.

The Rock is now intent on roles in superhero movies, and many more. How does the highest-paid entertainer, businessman, and family man maintain a balance in his professional and personal life? He attributes his balance to discipline and communication.

So, how does The Rock maintain balance amid his hectic schedule? He says:

Take Care of Yourself
You probably have heard this several times. But this goes beyond a fancy skincare routine and eating clean. Adult life comes with quite some demands all at once! Having your mind and body well catered to is one of your best bets to take that bull by the horn. So, get enough sleep, take out time to disconnect, feed your mind with positivity, do not procrastinate on doctor appointments – you really don’t have to be sick first, do things that make you happy and prioritize growing in spheres that concern you. “You’ve got to take care of the thing that allows you to do what you do, and that thing is you,” he says.

Prioritize the Pain of Discipline
The Rock also holds that applying discipline is important. Not just with self care, it takes discipline to do things that are worthwhile. It would take discipline to grow in your career and manage your personal life. It would also take a lot of discipline and time management to ensure that one does not suffer because of the other.

Communicate
Finally, communication is key. Keeping everyone informed really aids with maintaining a balance in most spheres. It also helps in situations of difficulty. If you ever do find yourself in a fix, talking about it to the right person would go a long way. “If you communicate with others around you, like, hey guys I need help finding my balance, you’d be surprised how fast people come to help you,” he added.

Clearly, having a balanced work and personal life, requires your intentionality.

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by therock (@therock)

Photo Credit: Instagram/@therock

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Book Review: What Happened to Janet Uzor by Miracle Emeka-Nkwor | Review by The BookLady NG

BN Prose: Broken by Titilayo Olurin

Kaitlin Akwada: A Letter to My Younger, Romantic Self

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Making Positive Affirmations Work for You

Monica Alabi: How To Stay Younger For Longer
css.php