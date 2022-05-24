Francis Kéré, Issa Rae, Mia Mottley & More Make 2022 TIME’s 100 Most Influential People List

TIME Magazine has revealed its annual list of celebrities and personalities who have moulded and influenced people all over the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

The list is divided into artists, innovators, titans, leaders, icons, and pioneers categories.

Among them were luminaries such as Burkinabé architect Francis Kéré, award-winning actress Issa Rae, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, and American attorney and jurist Ketanji Brown Jackson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

Speaking of Francis Kéré, Ghanaian-British architect David Adjaye wrote: “Francis Kéré brings to the world a different kind of contemporary African architecture. The 2022 Pritzker Prize winner has built a career out of making places that exist on the periphery—places that have a transformative impact on the way in which ­communities and societies see and serve themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

“He is a trailblazer for his long-­standing commitment to ­formalizing space for both social and environmental good, and in this sense, his legacy lives not just in his built work but also in his general practice and methodological spirit. This is manifest not only in Kéré’s completed buildings—such as a Burkina Faso–based health center that boasts roofs designed to collect needed rainwater—but in the integrity of his process, which is ­predicated on knowledge ­building and knowledge sharing as he works with local communities to inform his creations. His recognition is fully and rightfully deserved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

Other pairings include LeBron James on Quinta Brunson, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Mia Mottley, Ryan Seacrest on Kris Jenner, Michelle Obama on Oprah Winfrey, Nas on Mary J. Blige, Dwayne Wade on Candace Parker, and Quincy Jones on Jon Batiste.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)