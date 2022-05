Directed by Frizzle n Bizzle films, Waje comes through with the music video for the recently released number “Vibes” which features Falz.

This track produced by Young Willis is Waje’s first official song for 2022, and a follow-up to her last single, “Lover,” which featured EmmyBlaq and was released in December 2021.

Listen to the track below:

Watch the music video below: