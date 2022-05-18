Ndidi Nwuneli’s TED Talk on Building a More Equitable & Sustainable Food Ecosystem is a Must Watch!

Have you ever thought about where exactly your food comes from before eating? Do you sit back and ask yourself “Who grew this food?” “Does waste management affect the environment?”

In this video, social entrepreneur Ndidi Nwuneli sheds light at TEDWomen on how our food ecosystem is deteriorating despite the availability of knowledge and technology necessary to tackle the concern. Ndidi admits to, since childhood, being particularly interested in agriculture and the food ecosystem.

From her knowledge and research, the bane of a functional ecosystem worldwide is small to medium-sized businesses that are innovative in healthy food production and healthy living.

Watch Full Video Here: