Ndidi Nwuneli's TED Talk on Building a More Equitable & Sustainable Food Ecosystem is a Must Watch!

Do Right Initiative Seeks to Reawaken & Entrench Uprightness in Nigeria | Here's How You Can Join

Your Exclusive First Look At What The Top Stars Are Wearing Tonight At #AMVCA8

Yemi Adamolekun is the Recipient of Global Citizen Prize's 2022 Citizen Award Nigeria

Nancy Isime & Voke Give Intel About their Friendship on Peas In A Pod with Toolz & Gbemi

“I’ve been waiting for this moment” - Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is Coming to Nigeria, Ghana, SA, Kenya

This New Big Brother Naija Report Shows There's More To The Show Than Is Observed

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: Mistakes People Make With Daily Affirmations

BellaNaija collaborates with USAID and RISE Project to Support Women With Dignity Kits in Adamawa

Mai Atafo shines on ThisDay Style Magazine's Latest Cover

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Have you ever thought about where exactly your food comes from before eating? Do you sit back and ask yourself “Who grew this food?” “Does waste management affect the environment?”

In this video, social entrepreneur Ndidi Nwuneli sheds light at TEDWomen on how our food ecosystem is deteriorating despite the availability of knowledge and technology necessary to tackle the concern. Ndidi admits to, since childhood, being particularly interested in agriculture and the food ecosystem.

From her knowledge and research, the bane of a functional ecosystem worldwide is small to medium-sized businesses that are innovative in healthy food production and healthy living.

Watch Full Video Here:

