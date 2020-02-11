Connect with us

Beverly Naya is all the 'Money Green' Inspo You need Right Now!

QSkin: This Beauty Blogger's In-Flight Skincare Routine Is Super Achievable

BellaNaija Style’s Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Genevieve Nnaji , Lungile Thabethe, Beverly Naya And More

BellaNaija Beauty’s Best Instagrams of the Week: Duckie Thot, Nyane Lebajoa, Ronke Raji and More

Beyoncé looked absolutely Ravishing in Valdrin Sahiti at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala

Diarrha N'Diaye Tells Byrdie Exactly Why She's Building Her New Beauty Business Ami Colé

Bregha's Latest Makeup Video Is Here, and It's All About Transformation

Here's A Super Simple Skincare Routine, As Recommended by QSkin

These New Fragrances from Essenza will definitely Get Heads Turning & You can Now Shop Them in Abuja

WATCH this Hilarious Beauty Tutorial with Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian West

Beverly Naya is all the ‘Money Green’ Inspo You need Right Now!

2 hours ago

Melanin diva Beverly Naya was a beauty to behold at the private screening of “The Perfect Picture – 10 Years Later” in Nigeria.

The actress joined other celebrities for a star-studded affair. Beverly, who stars in the movie, got us totally tripping in this ‘money green’ coloured gown by Lanre Da Silva Ajayi.

She completed her look with smokey eyes and nude lips done by Flawlessfaces by Jane, and her ponytail hair-do from Darling Nigeria.

See for yourself!

Photo Credit: @beverlynaya

