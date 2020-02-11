Beverly Naya is all the ‘Money Green’ Inspo You need Right Now!

Melanin diva Beverly Naya was a beauty to behold at the private screening of “The Perfect Picture – 10 Years Later” in Nigeria.

The actress joined other celebrities for a star-studded affair. Beverly, who stars in the movie, got us totally tripping in this ‘money green’ coloured gown by Lanre Da Silva Ajayi.

She completed her look with smokey eyes and nude lips done by Flawlessfaces by Jane, and her ponytail hair-do from Darling Nigeria.

Photo Credit: @beverlynaya