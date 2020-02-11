Connect with us

Scoop

Dwayne Wade is Sharing his Experience Parenting a Transgender Child

Scoop

TBoss & her Baby Make the Perfect Duo 🥰

Beauty Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Beverly Naya is all the 'Money Green' Inspo You need Right Now!

Scoop

It's 4 Generations of Wrestlers as The Rock's Daughter Trains with WWE

Inspired Scoop

Here's why Environmental Activist Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim is so Particular about Climate Change

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

The Cast Members of "Skinny Girl in Transit" Are All Ready for Season 6!

Scoop

Vanessa Bryant is Being Strong for Her Daughters & Everyone Else Suffering From Grief

Inspired Scoop

These Nigerian Sisters deserve a Standing Ovation 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

Music Scoop Style

Of Course, Burna Boy is Also a Fashion Icon

Scoop Style

Anto Lecky in Red is All the Spice You Need this Monday

Scoop

Dwayne Wade is Sharing his Experience Parenting a Transgender Child

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Dwyane Wade‘s 12-year-old, Zaya, came out as transgender, and now he’s sharing the experience with Ellen DeGeneres.

He and wife Gabrielle Union are now proud parents of an LGBT child, he shared, and allies, but they had a lot of learning to do when their daughter came out. He said:

First of all, me and my wife Gabrielle, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we are proud allies as well. We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously. So when our child comes home with a question, our child comes home with an issue, our child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information we can, to give the best feedback we can. And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it.

Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home… first, Zion. I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion. Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya.

So, that was our job to go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship we have. My wife reached out to everybody on the cast of Pose. We just tried to figure out as much information as we [could] to make sure we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self.

Once Zion came home and said ‘call me Zaya‘ and was ready to take on this, I looked at her and said, ‘You are a leader. It’s our opportunity to allow you to be a voice.’ Right now it’s through us, because she’s 12 years old, but eventually it will be through her.

Photo Credit: dwyanewade

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chisom Winifred: Don’t Get Too Pressed About Valentine’s Day

Money Matters with Nimi Akinkugbe: Love is In the Air… But Have You Considered Your Financial Future?

#BellaNaijaMCM Dr. Ebi Ofrey of GeroCare is Making Healthcare Services Accessible to the Elderly 

Love For All… Valentine’s Day For the Economically Disadvantaged

Chineze Aina: Porn & Its Influence on Your Sexual Preferences

Advertisement
css.php