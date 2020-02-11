Connect with us

Scoop

TBoss & her Baby Make the Perfect Duo 🥰

Scoop

Dwayne Wade is Sharing his Experience Parenting a Transgender Child

Beauty Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Beverly Naya is all the 'Money Green' Inspo You need Right Now!

Scoop

It's 4 Generations of Wrestlers as The Rock's Daughter Trains with WWE

Inspired Scoop

Here's why Environmental Activist Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim is so Particular about Climate Change

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

The Cast Members of "Skinny Girl in Transit" Are All Ready for Season 6!

Scoop

Vanessa Bryant is Being Strong for Her Daughters & Everyone Else Suffering From Grief

Inspired Scoop

These Nigerian Sisters deserve a Standing Ovation 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

Music Scoop Style

Of Course, Burna Boy is Also a Fashion Icon

Scoop Style

Anto Lecky in Red is All the Spice You Need this Monday

Scoop

TBoss & her Baby Make the Perfect Duo 🥰

BellaNaija.com

Published

35 mins ago

 on

TBoss is so in love with her baby!

The bundle of joy just turned 6 months old, and the proud mother threw her a little soiree.

She shared photos on her Instagram, and her smile is the most infectious thing!

And her baby? Well, we can clearly see how much she loves cake, and even TBoss testifies to that much, writing:

I was sure.
Actually I was positive that I wouldn’t be that Mom.
But I am. I’m soooo that Extra Mommie 😆& My girl Loves it.
She didn’t just smash her cake but she actually fed me some & by feeding me I mean my whole body

#HappyHalfBirthday my Beautiful Princess. You are such a Blessing & Shining Light to Us all.

Check out the photos:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chisom Winifred: Don’t Get Too Pressed About Valentine’s Day

Money Matters with Nimi Akinkugbe: Love is In the Air… But Have You Considered Your Financial Future?

#BellaNaijaMCM Dr. Ebi Ofrey of GeroCare is Making Healthcare Services Accessible to the Elderly 

Love For All… Valentine’s Day For the Economically Disadvantaged

Chineze Aina: Porn & Its Influence on Your Sexual Preferences

Advertisement
css.php