TBoss & her Baby Make the Perfect Duo 🥰

TBoss is so in love with her baby!

The bundle of joy just turned 6 months old, and the proud mother threw her a little soiree.

She shared photos on her Instagram, and her smile is the most infectious thing!

And her baby? Well, we can clearly see how much she loves cake, and even TBoss testifies to that much, writing:

I was sure.

Actually I was positive that I wouldn’t be that Mom.

But I am. I’m soooo that Extra Mommie 😆& My girl Loves it.

She didn’t just smash her cake but she actually fed me some & by feeding me I mean my whole body #HappyHalfBirthday my Beautiful Princess. You are such a Blessing & Shining Light to Us all.

Check out the photos: