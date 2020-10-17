Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Your First Look at Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Movies & TV Scoop

TV Adaptation of "Americanah" With Lupita Nyong'o Will No Longer Happen at HBO Max

BN TV Movies & TV

It's Perri's Beautiful Baby Shower on Episode 2 of “Celebrity Bumps: Mike + Perri”

BN TV Movies & TV

The Official Trailer for Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha's Movie "Sylvie's Love"

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa describes the Types of People you might see at a Protest on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Episode 2 of Chinneylove Eze's “Sally & Gray” Series Is Here

Movies & TV Style

Regina King shines on Glamour Magazine's New Women of the Year Cover!

BN TV Movies & TV

Your Exclusive Tour of Priscilla Ojo's Room in her New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Here's Your First Look at Neptune3's "Table for Two: A Series of First Dates" New Series

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Follow the Story of Mr & Mrs Williams on Ayope Davies' Latest Short Film "Marriage Is Easy"

Movies & TV

Your First Look at Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Here’s your first look at Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, and Colman Domingo in the upcoming film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” an adaptation of August Wilson’s 1984 play of the same name, written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and directed by George C. Wolfe.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” follows the life of Blues singer Ma Rainey, also known as “Mother of Blues”, and her band at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927.

The upcoming film will premiere on Netflix on December 18, 2020.

Some BTS photos:

Check out the character posters below!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

On Awkuzu Cell, Okadas as Presidential Youth Empowerment Schemes & Turning a Protest into a Carnival

Kola Oyeneyin: Now That the Government is Listening, it’s Time for a Dialogue

Olawunmi Adegoke: Committing to Your Personal Growth

Itty Okim: Why You Should Probably Join the #EndSARS Protests

Damilola O: The Mind-Blowing Possibilities of the Protests
Advertisement
css.php