Your First Look at Viola Davis & Chadwick Boseman in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Here’s your first look at Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, and Colman Domingo in the upcoming film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” an adaptation of August Wilson’s 1984 play of the same name, written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and directed by George C. Wolfe.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” follows the life of Blues singer Ma Rainey, also known as “Mother of Blues”, and her band at a recording studio in Chicago in 1927.

The upcoming film will premiere on Netflix on December 18, 2020.

Some BTS photos:

Check out the character posters below!