This New Desire1709 Collection is Filled with Wardrobe Essentials for Every Woman

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nigerian fashion brand Desire1709 has debuted a new style edit for fashion enthusiasts as we ease out of the lockdown of the COVID-19 period. The versatile pieces, including dresses, jumpsuits and matching sets come designed with colours and patterns bringing in vibrance to brighten the mood.

The brand which is predominantly based in Lagos will be exposing its Made-in-Nigeria pieces to an international audience with a new UK website.

See all the pieces from their new collection below

Brand: @desire1709fashion

