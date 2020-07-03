Connect with us

Style

Industrie Africa Spotlights African Designers For Its Debut SS20 Campaign

Style

Know About EveryStylishGirl; The Platform Advocating for Black & Brown Women in Fashion

Style

Check out the Summer 2020 Trends Style Stars are Wearing on #BellaStylista: Issue 106!

News Style

Mowalola Ogunlesi Is Design Director Of Yeezy Gap!

Style

The "Deluxe" Collection By tWIF is For Every Classic Man

News Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 343

Style

WATCH: Lagos Fashion Week Highlights Founders Building Platforms From Beyond The Continent

News Style

The BN Style Recap: 28 Must Read Style & Beauty Stories This Week

Style

Nigerian-Austrian Brand Imaatu Releases New Images Inspired By Social Distancing

Style

Every Single Time Olivia Arukwe Blew Our Minds in Shades of Blue

Style

Industrie Africa Spotlights African Designers For Its Debut SS20 Campaign

BellaNaija Style

Published

25 mins ago

 on

 Nisha Kanabar led  platform Industrie Africa The bold Ulrich Knoblauch
The shoppable platform has a super luxe feel and features a plethora of talented designers from the continent, including Lisa Folawiyo Studio, Orange Culture, Adele Dejak, Awa Meite , Andrea Iyamah and more.
Credits
PHOTOGRAPHER: Ulrich Knoblauch (@ulrichknoblauch_) at Supernova Creative Management(@supernovacm)
ASSISTANT PHOTOGRAPHER: Hylton Boucher (@hyltonboucher)
STYLIST: Louw Kotze (@louw.77)
ASSISTANT STYLISTS:- Brigitte Arndt (@brigittearndt)
SET STYLIST:Katy Mills (@katy_jm)
HAIR AND MAKE-UP: Alet Viljoen (@aletviljoenhairmakeup) at Supernova Creative Management(@supernovacm)
MODELS:- Summer Thompson (@summerzoethompson) at Boss Models (@bossmodels)- Dami Oni (@oni.dami) at FanJam Concepts (@fanjam_model_management)- Johanna Swartbooi (@swartbooi.johanna) at The Circle Model Management(@thecirclemodels

 

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: Here’s How to Leverage Your Personality for Growth

Peter Molokwu : Let’s Normalize Saying “NO”

Temi Olajide: How Do You Keep Your Children Engaged While You’re Working From Home?

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: How To Create A Badass Elevator Pitch For Your Business

Etashe Linto: Are You The One In The Mirror?

Advertisement
css.php