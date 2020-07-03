Style
Industrie Africa Spotlights African Designers For Its Debut SS20 Campaign
Nisha Kanabar led platform Industrie Africa The bold Ulrich Knoblauch
The shoppable platform has a super luxe feel and features a plethora of talented designers from the continent, including Lisa Folawiyo Studio, Orange Culture, Adele Dejak, Awa Meite , Andrea Iyamah and more.
Credits
PHOTOGRAPHER: Ulrich Knoblauch (@ulrichknoblauch_) at Supernova Creative Management(@supernovacm)
ASSISTANT PHOTOGRAPHER: Hylton Boucher (@hyltonboucher)
STYLIST: Louw Kotze (@louw.77)
ASSISTANT STYLISTS:- Brigitte Arndt (@brigittearndt)
SET STYLIST:Katy Mills (@katy_jm)
HAIR AND MAKE-UP: Alet Viljoen (@aletviljoenhairmakeup) at Supernova Creative Management(@supernovacm)
MODELS:- Summer Thompson (@summerzoethompson) at Boss Models (@bossmodels)- Dami Oni (@oni.dami) at FanJam Concepts (@fanjam_model_management)- Johanna Swartbooi (@swartbooi.johanna) at The Circle Model Management(@thecirclemodels