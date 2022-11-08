Connect with us

Style

See the Eight Designers to Keep an Eye Out For at GTCO Fashion Weekend 2022 | Day 1

Style

Mark Your Calendars! GTCO Fashion Weekend Is Back | 12th – 13th November 2022

Style

A Week in Style: 7 Vibrant & Chic Looks to Copy from Derin Odugbesan – You’re Welcome!

Style

FreshbyDotun's New Capsule Collection Features African Symbols & Fabrics

Style

TGIF: 9 Stylish No-Fuss Outfit Ideas, Courtesy Ghanaian BellaStylistas

Events News Promotions Style

ARTSPLIT sets to Auction Classic works of Yusuf Grillo & George Pemba this November

Style

Peter Black's New Collection Tagged 'Son of the Soil' Is Definitely a Must See

Style

Pink Is the New Season Hue & We’ve Got the Top Looks on this Week’s #BellaStylista: Issue 213

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Lupita Nyong’o is Gorgeous in Green at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Screening

Style

Bertha Amuga Just Released Its SS23 Lookbook And Every Outfit Is On Our Wishlist!

Style

See the Eight Designers to Keep an Eye Out For at GTCO Fashion Weekend 2022 | Day 1

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Guaranty Trust (GTCO) Fashion Weekend Is back after a two-year hiatus and is scheduled to hold on November 12th and 13th, 2022, at the GTCentre, and we are excited!

In the past years, GTCO fashion weekend has been home to an exciting lineup of designers and fashion and style enthusiasts from different parts of the world. Once more, we can anticipate exceptional street style and avant-garde and spellbinding shows from talented designers.

This year’s event will feature a variety of GTCO fashion week mainstay designers, including FrucheAdama Paris, and Studio 189, among others. 

Check out the list of designers showcasing this year. Stay tuned to www.bellanaijastyle.com and @bellanaijastyle for the best coverage from all the shows!

Day 1

Idma Nof

Taking inspiration from strong, beautiful African heritage, this Lagos-based womenswear brand emphasizes quality and craftsmanship along with a striking and vibrant aesthetic. You know what to expect from their showcase – Perfection.

Dapper Dan

This fashion icon is known as the man who redefined high fashion with his brand Dapper Dan’s Atelier constantly serving fresh street styles. Be sure to expect the unexpected on the runway.

Taibo Bacar

This high fashion and ready-to-wear brand debuted in 2008 and is considered one of the leading brands in Africa. We can’t wait for their latest offering.

Adama Paris 

 For this contemporary fashion brand, dressing up goes beyond merely looking good; it also reflects the feelings of modern women, and its designs draw inspiration from globalism and urbanisation.

Mmuso Maxwell

The sustainable womenswear line by Mmuso Potsane and Maxwell Boko operates in Johannesburg. The clothing line’s concentration on flawless tailoring and modern, functional, and chic design principles yield durable, high-quality items with minimalistic sophistication.

Studio 189

Studio 189 is a sustainable enterprise and artisan-produced fashion brand that creates African-inspired content and clothing. They focus on empowering people, creating jobs, and assisting with education and skill development in Africa.

Fruche

Launched in 2014 by Frank Agbuno, this Nigerian womenswear brand is known for its contemporary design and fun takes on fashion, and we are looking forward to its latest offering.

Mantsho

Established in 2004 by Palesa Mokubung, this fashion label is known for its modern and edgy designs. The brand focuses on the beautiful culture of Africa and caters to women.

For more information on this event, please visit, https://fashionweekend.gtcoplc.com

See you there!

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: Entrepreneurship as a Means of Enhancing Society

Oluwakorede Kehinde Talks to Us About Bridging the Gap Between Restaurants & Customers Through Comestibles

Too Much Ado About the Gen Z Work Culture

Peace Chinenye: Impacts of IT Skills on African Youths’ Education

How Domestic Work is Going Digital in Africa
css.php