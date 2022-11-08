Mark Your Calendars! GTCO Fashion Weekend Is Back | 12th – 13th November 2022

Fashion and style enthusiasts worldwide can once again look forward to experiencing extraordinary fashion moments at the 2022 Guaranty Trust (GTCO) Fashion Weekend scheduled to hold on November 12th and 13th, 2022, at the GTCentre, Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Lagos.

GTCO Fashion Weekend is a free business platform that combines elements of global fashion trends, the delicate nuances of African streetwear styles, and human creative initiative to create one of the most delightful experiences in fashion retail. Over the years, the event has brought together universally celebrated fashion icons and engaging style personalities to interact with young Africans passionate about fashion.

This year’s event will feature masterclasses, runway shows, free retail stalls, and a streetwear village. All-comers are in for an immersive shopping experience as indigenous small businesses showcase their fashion collections and style accessories.

Commenting on the 2022 GTCO Fashion Weekend, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Segun Agbaje, said;

We have kept our vision of supporting Small and Medium Enterprises in focus through the uncertain times of the past two years. Just like our core values as a financial institution, our promise of Promoting Enterprise will never change. We will continue to lend the full weight of our franchise to improving the lives and livelihoods of every African, not only through servicing the full range of our customers’ financial needs with innovative products and services but also by creating and championing initiatives that help businesses and economies thrive. Fashion is primarily a form of self-expression, and in light of everything that has happened since our last Fashion Weekend event in 2019, we are happy to be able to explore the possibilities within the fashion industry locally and abroad, particularly as people increasingly return outdoors and get to experiment with new fashion and style ideas.

For more information on this event, please visit, https://fashionweekend.gtcoplc.com