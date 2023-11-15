Connect with us

GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023 – Runway Day 2: Sukeina

GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023 – Runway Day 2: TORLOWEI

GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023 – Runway Day 2: Duaba Serwa

Here's Your BNS Street Style Update From GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023, DAY 2 | WATCH

BBTitans' Yaya Mwanda, Mihlali Ndamase & More Storm The Runway For Malondie® At Joburg Fashion Week

You Have to See Ejiro Amos-Tafiri's SS24 "Tapestry Tropicale" Collection

Here's Your BNS Street Style Update From GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023, DAY 1 | WATCH

Beauty Etsanyi Tukura Will Show You How To Relish A Lifestyle Of Fashion On This Week In Style

Groundbreaking & Revolutionary: Africa Takes Centre Stage at the London Fashion Week with Vanity Hub Africa

Adéy Soile's New Collection Has The Workwear Essentials Your Closet Deserves

GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023 – Runway Day 2: Sukeina

3 hours ago

On November 11th and 12th, 2023, the GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023 unfolded, presenting daily exhibitions of the latest collections by acclaimed designers worldwide. The runway became a canvas for impeccable offerings ranging from the creations of American fashion designer Sergio Hudson to the distinctive offerings of the indigenous Nigerian eponymous fashion brand Ejiro Amos Tafiri.

This showcase underscored the diverse and creative tapestry woven into the fabric of the fashion landscape, featuring established and emerging designers.

Scroll for an in-depth dive into Sukeina’s showcase.

Photography by: @klalaphotography

Photography by: @klalaphotography

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



