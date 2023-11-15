GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023 – Runway Day 2: Duaba Serwa

On November 11th and 12th, 2023, the GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023 unfolded, presenting daily exhibitions of the latest collections by acclaimed designers worldwide. The runway became a canvas for impeccable offerings ranging from the creations of American fashion designer Sergio Hudson to the distinctive offerings of the indigenous Nigerian eponymous fashion brand Ejiro Amos Tafiri.

This showcase underscored the diverse and creative tapestry woven into the fabric of the fashion landscape, featuring established and emerging designers.

Scroll for an in-depth dive into Duaba Serwa’s showcase.

Photography by: @klalaphotography

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle