A Week in Style: 7 Vibrant & Chic Looks to Copy from Derin Odugbesan – You’re Welcome!
Hello BellaStylistas, welcome to another spectacular week in style. Our muse for this week is Nigerian fashion blogger, stylist, and Youtuber, Derin Odugbesan- Thomas, popularly known as Derin from Isale Eko.
With a pop of colour here and there, Derin knows a thing or two about looking impeccably stylish. Derin also has the innate ability to blend many styles into one cohesive look.
If you are seeking inspiration on dressing up for the week, look no further, we have carefully curated seven impeccable looks, using Derin as a style guide.
Monday
The only Blues we are accepting this Monday. Always pair with vibrant accessories for that extra pop.
Tuesday
There’s nothing better than relaxed wide-leg pants. It’s comfortable and gives that effortless chic look.
Wednesday
Cos, #BellaStylistas rock gorgeous pink pieces every Wednesday. You should give it a try!
Thursday
For Thursday, opt for a look that can transition from work to happy hour cocktails.
Friday
It’s a Friday, step out in stylish denim pieces, especially when it is as gorgeous as this combo.
Saturday
A chic two-piece is perfect for a Saturday hangout with friends.
Sunday
Pull off an effortlessly chic outfit for a brunch-related activity.
