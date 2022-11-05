FreshbyDotun’s New Capsule Collection Features African Symbols & Fabrics

FreshbyDotun‘s latest capsule collection, tagged Heritage, takes inspiration from African culture, using iconic symbols that form intricate beadings to create contemporary styles that are universally appealing.

The brand’s latest offering draw design cues from the African continent using emblems like the Benin ivory masks, representing queen mother Idia, a renowned ruler of the Edo people. The Edo staff and sword, the bust of ‘Nefertiti’ represents the queen of the 18th dynasty of Egypt means – The beautiful woman has come.

The African culture is portrayed in the most glamorous way, using fabrics such as Ankara prints, luxurious velvet, Aso-Oke and hand-beaded embellishments on some of the pieces.

The collection also celebrates the African textile as well as sustaining African traditional craftsmanship. The heritage collection debuted at Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL), the main catwalk and exhibition live event in Europe promoting and nurturing African-inspired talents.

See the lookbook below.