Connect with us

Style

Peter Black's New Collection Tagged 'Son of the Soil' Is Definitely a Must See

Events News Promotions Style

ARTSPLIT sets to Auction Classic works of Yusuf Grillo & George Pemba this November

Style

Pink Is the New Season Hue & We’ve Got the Top Looks on this Week’s #BellaStylista: Issue 213

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Lupita Nyong’o is Gorgeous in Green at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Screening

Style

Bertha Amuga Just Released Its SS23 Lookbook And Every Outfit Is On Our Wishlist!

Events Promotions Style

Sunlight organizes Workshop to empower Fashion entrepreneurs at Lagos Fashion Week

Events Style

Check out all the exciting Fashion Moments from the Showmax Installation at the Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Style

See the Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 148

Style

Lagos Fashion Week: The Best Street Style Spotted Outside the Spring/Summer 2023 Shows

Style

All the Must See Looks From Ifan Michael's Vintage Retro Set at the 2022 AMAA Awards

Style

Peter Black’s New Collection Tagged ‘Son of the Soil’ Is Definitely a Must See

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Budding designer Peter Black has released a stunning display of menswear in a collection tagged Son of the Soil created for men of all sizes.
Modelled by Nollywood Actor Michael Ejoor and Food Critic Opeyemi Famakin, the pieces feature classic and comfortable designs for men that appreciate style and modernity. The kaftan designs which are paired with Aso oke caps to give it that traditional touch is made from high-quality fabrics, encrusted with hand-beaded embellishments and subtle embroidery giving the collection timeless and edgy looks.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

See the collection below.
Credits
Designs: @peterblacc
Photography: @smproductions1
Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: The Major Reasons You Procrastinate

Atoke: NCA For the Middle-Aged Girls Who Wanna Go Back to School

Smart Emmanuel: Thriving in the Midst of Chaos and Uncertainty

Are We Losing our Sense of Community?

Do We Need to Save Children from Internet-Obsessed Parents?
css.php