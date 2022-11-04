Peter Black’s New Collection Tagged ‘Son of the Soil’ Is Definitely a Must See

Budding designer Peter Black has released a stunning display of menswear in a collection tagged Son of the Soil created for men of all sizes.

Modelled by Nollywood Actor Michael Ejoor and Food Critic Opeyemi Famakin, the pieces feature classic and comfortable designs for men that appreciate style and modernity. The kaftan designs which are paired with Aso oke caps to give it that traditional touch is made from high-quality fabrics, encrusted with hand-beaded embellishments and subtle embroidery giving the collection timeless and edgy looks.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

See the collection below.

Credits