Hey BellaStylistas!

#BellaStylista is a BellaNaija Style series for fashionistas who slay looks every day! For work or play, this list is to inspire you as we celebrate those who inspire us with their sense of style. We’ll be sharing the top trends, fabulous street style looks, and our fashion highlights for each week.

Check out our favourite styles this week and don’t forget to tag us with #BellaStylista or send your photos and Instagram handle to [email protected] to be featured next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramona McDermott (@amfashion)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Powede Eniola Awujo (@powedeawujo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐎𝐘𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐌𝐎𝐋𝐀🇳🇬| Style Influencer (@the.blvckvelvet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madeleine🇸🇳 (@queen_serere)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engr Adaeze // content creator (@styletitudebyada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda | 💎 (@mirandamtsweni21)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑀𝒾𝓈𝓈 𝒞𝒽𝑜𝒶𝓇𝒾𝒾𝓈 🇿🇦 (@mpho_choariis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seyi | LA Blogger + Influencer (@thedailyseyi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐀𝐕𝐑𝐘 🎀🧸 (@thenxcstyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia_hadid (@alicia_krakowska_hadid)

That wraps it up for Issue 213!