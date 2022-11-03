Connect with us

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Lupita Nyong’o is Gorgeous in Green at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Screening

Style

Pink Is the New Season Hue & We’ve Got the Top Looks on this Week’s #BellaStylista: Issue 213

Style

Bertha Amuga Just Released Its SS23 Lookbook And Every Outfit Is On Our Wishlist!

Events Promotions Style

Sunlight organizes Workshop to empower Fashion entrepreneurs at Lagos Fashion Week

Events Style

Check out all the exciting Fashion Moments from the Showmax Installation at the Lagos Fashion Week 2022

Style

See the Stylish Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 148

Style

Lagos Fashion Week: The Best Street Style Spotted Outside the Spring/Summer 2023 Shows

Style

All the Must See Looks From Ifan Michael's Vintage Retro Set at the 2022 AMAA Awards

Events Style

Photos from TECNO’s Photo Booth at the Lagos Fashion Week brought Fashion to Life

Style

7 Chic & Vibrant Looks To Inspire Your Week in Style – Thanks Powede Awujo

Style

BN Style Spotlight: Lupita Nyong’o is Gorgeous in Green at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Screening

Published

23 hours ago

 on

It’s no longer news that Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o is a fashion plate — case in point: editorial fashion on magazine covers, awards seasons and recently, the screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

Lupita’s monochromatic eye-catching look featured a green Dolce & Gabbana lace dress boasting a side slit, styled with a faux snakeskin coat, a pair of over-the-knee matching boots, De Beers jewels and a Longchamp Box-Trot XS crossbody bag in green.

Lupita accessorized with medium-sized hoop earrings and two rings that complemented her brown manicure.

For beauty, the star opted for a statement updo that featured black chopsticks paired perfectly with dewy skin and a shimmering green matte lip.

 

Credits

Styling:@micaela

Makeup: @nickbarose

Hair: @vernonfrancois

Jewels: @debeersofficial

Outfit: @dolcegabbana

Bag: @longchamp

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: The Major Reasons You Procrastinate

Atoke: NCA For the Middle-Aged Girls Who Wanna Go Back to School

Smart Emmanuel: Thriving in the Midst of Chaos and Uncertainty

Are We Losing our Sense of Community?

Do We Need to Save Children from Internet-Obsessed Parents?
css.php