BN Style Spotlight: Lupita Nyong’o is Gorgeous in Green at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Screening

It’s no longer news that Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o is a fashion plate — case in point: editorial fashion on magazine covers, awards seasons and recently, the screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Lupita’s monochromatic eye-catching look featured a green Dolce & Gabbana lace dress boasting a side slit, styled with a faux snakeskin coat, a pair of over-the-knee matching boots, De Beers jewels and a Longchamp Box-Trot XS crossbody bag in green.

Lupita accessorized with medium-sized hoop earrings and two rings that complemented her brown manicure.

For beauty, the star opted for a statement updo that featured black chopsticks paired perfectly with dewy skin and a shimmering green matte lip.

