Winston Duke talks Black Expression in Cinema, Representation & His Love for Storytelling on Cover of GQ South Africa

“Black Panther” screen and fan favourite, Winston Duke (M’baku in the Black Panther franchise) is the second cover for the Love Issue of GQ South Africa.

The highly sought after American actor talks about the reaction to “Black Panther Wakanda Forever”, inclusivity, Ryan Coogler, Black expression in cinema, unapologetic heroes, representation, having our own and lots more.

Winston said: “At the moment, there’s little real estate for Black men and Black expression in cinema. It’s a real act of generosity by Ryan Coogler and the rest of the creative team to share that space with brown narratives.

And to give brown people, in their diasporas, a mythic hero who feels larger than life, who’s unapologetic and takes into account the trauma of colonialism and post-colonialism and, says, hey, this is yours.

These are warriors influenced by your history whom you can look up to, so you don’t have to look for universal identification through us – you can have your own.”

