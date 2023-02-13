Connect with us

Winston Duke talks Black Expression in Cinema, Representation & His Love for Storytelling on Cover of GQ South Africa

Here's a 7-Step Process on How You'll Vote on Election Day

Street Souk 2022: Jameson Irish Whiskey & Ireti Zacchaeus Celebrate 5th Anniversary of Top Nigerian Street Style Convention

GROHE X Summit 2023: Register Here to Take Part in 'Caring For Water'

Here's How this Artist Combines Digital Art and the Real World in His Sculptures & Paintings

Introducing Gbenga Oyebode - The New Board Chair of the African Philanthropy Forum (APF)

Basketball Africa League(BAL) IN Lagos Sizzles with Naomi Campbell and A-List Celebrities

Tulsa Based Femtech Startup, Sanicle.us joins Americorps and Other Partners to Honour Martin Luther King Jr

'An Arabian Evening'; Folajomi Oladimeji celebrated his Birthday with a Ritzy Event | Here's how it went

ARISE Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 1 | T.I. Nathan

Published

11 mins ago

 on

“Black Panther” screen and fan favourite, Winston Duke (M’baku in the Black Panther franchise) is the second cover for the Love Issue of GQ South Africa.

The highly sought after American actor talks about the reaction to “Black Panther Wakanda Forever”, inclusivity, Ryan Coogler, Black expression in cinema, unapologetic heroes, representation, having our own and lots more.

Winston said: “At the moment, there’s little real estate for Black men and Black expression in cinema. It’s a real act of generosity by Ryan Coogler and the rest of the creative team to share that space with brown narratives.

And to give brown people, in their diasporas, a mythic hero who feels larger than life, who’s unapologetic and takes into account the trauma of colonialism and post-colonialism and, says, hey, this is yours.

These are warriors influenced by your history whom you can look up to, so you don’t have to look for universal identification through us – you can have your own.”

Read the full interview here.

